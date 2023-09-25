CE: Proud to see Macao athletes’ performance at Asian Games

MACAU, September 25 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said he shared the pride and joy of the Macao public following Ms Li Yi having won the first gold medal for Macao in the 19th Asian Games, during the Changquan Women's Finals.

Mr Ho was in the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, to watch the Changquan Women's Finals in the Wushu section of the current edition of the Asian Games. Two Macao athletes – Ms Li and Ms Sou Cho Man – competed in the finals. When the Macao athletes were in competition, the Chief Executive and other members of his delegation cheered for them.

After watching the medal award ceremony, the Chief Executive congratulated and shook hands with Ms Li, as they posed together for a photo. He thanked her and the coaching team for their years of perseverance and effort.

The Chief Executive and his delegation also paid a visit to the Athletes’ Village, where he met Macao athletes including Mr Song Chi Kuan, who won a bronze medal in the Men's Changquan Finals on Sunday (24 September).

Mr Ho encouraged the athletes to achieve success, as well as telling them to enjoy the event, strengthen exchanges with athletes from other places, and help promote Macao. Mr Ho spoke highly of the athletes’ glorious achievements so far, and encouraged the entire delegation to strive for peak performance and top results, in order to continue to honour the MSAR.

The Chief Executive later gave a group interview to some Macao media. He said that even facing high-level opponents, the Macao athletes were performing well at the 19th Asian Games, achieving outstanding results. Mr Ho also praised the members of the Macao delegation for their dedication in maintaining intense training programmes. Their perseverance deserved to be recognised and encouraged, he added.

The MSAR Government spared no effort in supporting the development of local athletes and in investing further resources to cultivate highly-talented athletes, generation after generation, said Mr Ho. The Government was preparing for the construction of the second phase of the Athlete Training and Development Centre, to help Macao athletes prepare for the 15th National Games, which will be jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in 2025.

During his visit to members of the Macao athlete delegation at the Asian Games Athletes’ Village, Mr Ho was briefed about the athletes’ preparation for their respective competitions, as well as their routine in Hangzhou, and their efforts to enhance exchanges with athletes from various places.

The Chief Executive encouraged the Macao athletes to cherish their participation in the current edition of the Asian Games, carry forward the Chinese sports spirit, and further promote Macao through their performances and via exchanges with other athletes. At the same time, the Macao athletes should take good care of themselves and strive for peak performance, bringing honour to the country and to Macao, he said, reminding the athlete delegation to be fully prepared for the 15th National Games in 2025. The MSAR Government will continue to support local athletes and the development of their respective sports careers, Mr Ho added.

The Chief Executive led a MSAR delegation to Hangzhou, arriving on 22 September, following an invitation to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. The opening ceremony and some related activities took place on 23 September, adhering to the concept of organising the event in a “green”, “intelligent”, “frugal”, and “civilised” manner, while highlighting the integration of sports and culture in a joyful moment as athletes compete together.

The Chief Executive concluded his four-day visit to Hangzhou today, returning to Macao this afternoon.