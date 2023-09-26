US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Substantial Exposure to Asbestos in The Navy to Call About What Might Be Significant Compensation as Well as VA Benefits

Our goal is the best compensation results for Veterans with asbestos exposure lung cancer, as we would be happy to discuss with a Navy Veteran-Veteran or their family at 866-714-6466.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, “If you are a Navy Veteran or a Veteran of the US Armed Forces and you have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466-if while in the service you had substantial exposure to asbestos. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. In addition to the financial compensation for a Navy Veteran-Veteran with lung cancer-who had heavy exposure to asbestos there also might be VA benefits. This might mean thousands of extra dollars per month.

"We have one of the nation's top teams of asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys as well as VA Benefits experts to work on the compensation claim for a Veteran. Our goal is the best possible compensation results for Veterans with asbestos exposure lung cancer who elect to use our service as we would be happy to discuss with a Navy Veteran-Veteran or their family anytime at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

To get a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1982.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that state their health condition, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty, and a doctor’s statement that there’s a connection between the Veteran’s contact with asbestos during military service. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your neighbor or friend--please share this article with them or their family and have then call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com