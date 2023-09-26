Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,138 in the last 365 days.

Sota Shine Express Car Wash in Waconia, MN Announces October Fundraiser with Animal Humane Society

Sota Shine Express Car Wash in Waconia, MN Logo

Carver Scott Animal Humane Society in Chaska, MN Logo

Sota Shine will donate 100% of revenue from all new monthly unlimited memberships bought in October to the Carver Scott Animal Humane Society in Chaska, MN.

WACONIA, MN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the entire month of October, Sota Shine Express Car Wash in Waconia, MN will be donating 100% of revenue from new monthly unlimited car wash memberships to the Carver Scott Humane Society (CSHS) in Chaska, MN.

• Car wash memberships are available from $29.95 to $45.95 per month.

• 100% of all revenue in October from new monthly unlimited car wash memberships will go directly to CSHS.

• $45.95 will feed 1 dog for an entire month and you get unlimited "Superior Shine" washes for 1 month!

• Cancel any time, no contract, no obligation after 1st month.

• Additional donations can be made by visiting www.sotashine.com all month long.

"CSHS is a great organization that does amazing things for animals in the area. I am very proud of this partnership and hope to see the entire community out to support them" - Nick Netley, Sota Shine Owner

Sota Shine has also just broken ground on a new site in Maple Grove, MN. The site, located at 18900 70th Way N in Maple Grove will also feature a Self-Serve Dog Wash business on-site called Sota Pup. Sota Shine - Maple Grove plans a March 2024 opening.

Sota Shine was created in 2022 by Nick Netley and Josh Kruse who previously owned a dog boarding and daycare facility in Plymouth, MN. Sota Shine is a local, Minnesota company with goals of providing "A Superior Clean" and investing back into the human and animal community.

Press Contacts:
Nick Netley
Co - Owner Sota Shine
763-258-4710
nick.netley@sotashine.com

Josh Kruse
Co - Owner Sota Shine
+1 763-486-6284
josh.kruse@sotashine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Sota Shine Express Car Wash in Waconia, MN Announces October Fundraiser with Animal Humane Society

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more