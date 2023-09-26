ClearGov and the Idaho Association of Counties Forge New Partnership to Bring Budgeting Solutions to Idaho Counties
Our partnership with the Idaho Association of Counties demonstrates how technology can improve effectiveness and empower counties to plan and budget better.”MAYNARD, MA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearGov, a leader in public sector technology solutions and Budget Cycle Management software, has partnered with the Idaho Association of Counties (IAC) to bring modernized budgeting solutions to Idaho counties.
Founded in 1976, the Idaho Association of Counties is a nonprofit, nonpartisan member service organization dedicated to enhancing county government. Comprising all 44 counties in Idaho, IAC was created by county elected officials to facilitate services, research, uniformity, and coordination among member counties, ultimately improving their ability to serve constituents. IAC actively promotes county interests, ethical conduct, sound public policy, best practices, and provides education and training to empower Idaho county officials in their public service roles.
ClearGov's reputation as a trusted partner in modernizing budgeting processes has now extended to the counties in Idaho. This recognition follows a successful partnership with the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), Utah Association of Counties (UAC), Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC), and an exclusive designation by the National Association of Counties (NACo) as the preferred budgeting solution for local governments.
Seth Grigg, Executive Director of the Idaho Association of Counties, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "IAC has partnered with ClearGov to offer our counties access to their cloud-based planning and budgeting solutions. This collaboration will bring significant cost savings, improved efficiency, and heightened transparency to our counties. We know counties will appreciate how ClearGov provides easy-to-use software to engage constituents and keep them informed about their county's financial data."
"Our mission at ClearGov is to provide counties and other local agencies with accessible and user-friendly software solutions that promote teamwork and collaboration to help streamline their operations. Our partnership with the Idaho Association of Counties demonstrates how technology can improve effectiveness and empower counties to plan and budget better," said Bryan Burdick, President and Co-founder of ClearGov.
ClearGov's Budget Cycle Management suite includes:
Capital Budgeting – Automate the collection, organization and optimization of capital utilization.
Personnel Budgeting – Budget salaries, compensation and benefits, conduct scenario planning and what-if analysis.
Operational Budgeting – Build a forecast and annual budget more efficiently and collaboratively.
Digital Budget Book – Produce an interactive, GFOA award-winning budget book in a fraction of the time.
Transparency – Tell a county's financial story to drive community support and engagement.
ClearForms - Replace paper, PDFs, and basic online forms with automated permitting and licensing workflows.
ClearPlans - Create, execute, and manage any type of plan.
About ClearGov
ClearGov® is the leading provider of public sector technology solutions to help local organizations of every size simplify their budgeting and licensing processes. ClearGov’s Budget Cycle Management solution helps local governments modernize and streamline their entire budgeting process. Its ClearForms platform modernizes any paper or PDF-based workflow process. ClearGov solutions are utilized successfully by more than 900 agencies, and are powerful and affordable enough to support local governments of every size. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.
