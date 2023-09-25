Submit Release
We Are Hiring: School Nurse Regional Liaison (Multiple Positions)

The Maine Department of Education’s Office of School & Student Supports is hiring multiple positions to enhance the Coordinated School Health (CSH) team! We are looking for experienced school health professionals to work with us as we strive to ensure that Maine schools are inclusive, healthy, safe, and supportive communities where every student thrives.

As part of the Coordinated School Health team, these positions will assist in planning, developing, and implementing projects and programs that enhance school nursing and other school health services. These positions will provide direct consults with school staff on school health services matters in order to provide guidance and technical assistance within a specific region of the state.

Preference will be given to candidates licensed to practice professional nursing within the State of Maine (RN) and those with State Department of Education endorsement for School Nurse (524) or eligible to receive endorsement.

We are looking for people with knowledge of nursing specialty within education, issues, and problems of school nursing and school health services, and knowledge of laws, rules, and regulations applicable to and enforced by the Department of Education.

The full job posting and more information can be found here. The application closes on October 5, 2023.

