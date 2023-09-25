Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,260 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to welcome president of Hungary to Utah

NEWS ADVISORY

Sept. 25, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to welcome president of Hungary to Utah

What: 

Gov. Cox will welcome Her Excellency Katalin Novák, the president of Hungary, to Utah. President Novák and Gov. Cox will meet to discuss Utah-Hungary relations and joint priorities. Following their formal meeting, Gov. Cox and President Novák will be available for a brief photo opportunity.

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

President Katalin Novák

When: 

Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 2:45 p.m. 

Where: 

Rotunda west steps, Utah State Capitol

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to welcome president of Hungary to Utah

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more