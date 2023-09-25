NEWS ADVISORY
Sept. 25, 2023
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer J. Cox to welcome president of Hungary to Utah
What:
Gov. Cox will welcome Her Excellency Katalin Novák, the president of Hungary, to Utah. President Novák and Gov. Cox will meet to discuss Utah-Hungary relations and joint priorities. Following their formal meeting, Gov. Cox and President Novák will be available for a brief photo opportunity.
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
President Katalin Novák
When:
Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 2:45 p.m.
Where:
Rotunda west steps, Utah State Capitol
###