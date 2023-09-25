Governor Abbott Announces $4.5 Million For Rural Emergency Hospitals

TEXAS, September 25 - September 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $4.5 million grant opportunity awarded by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) for four eligible Texas hospitals that are deemed critical to serving the state's rural population. The Texas Rural Emergency Hospitals Financial Stabilization Grant will provide qualifying hospitals up to $1.1 million each through a two-year grant to improve healthcare access in rural communities.

"The State of Texas continues working to ensure Texans in all corners of our state have greater access to quality healthcare services," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for helping to provide this grant opportunity to support rural emergency hospitals in caring for Texans in their community. Expanding access to rural healthcare remains a priority as we work together to build a healthier, stronger Texas of tomorrow."

“We are proud of the investment this grant will make to support life-saving care for the Texans living in these communities,” said HHSC Chief Financial Officer Trey Wood. “Through the newly created State Office of Rural Health Finance, we are going to work fast to support rural hospitals in staying open so Texans get the healthcare they deserve.”

Hospitals eligible for the grant funding were designated earlier this year as a Rural Emergency Hospital by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. These hospitals are:

Crosbyton Clinic Hospital

Anson General Hospital

Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin

St. Marks Medical Center in La Grange

The hospitals have until October 13, 2023 to apply for the grant, which can be used to supplement operational expenses, serve debt payments, make facility repairs, or purchase or rent equipment. Up to $1.1 million will be provided to each hospital through a two-year grant—$750,000 for the first year and $375,000 for the second year.

Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature appropriated $25 million per year for rural hospitals beginning September 1, 2023. HHSC provides grant funding and administers programs for rural hospitals in alignment with the Rural Hospital Services Strategic Plan with a goal of ensuring rural Texans have access to hospital services.

For more information on the grant and other related programs, visit the HHSC Rural Hospital Services Strategic Plan webpage.