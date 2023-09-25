American Health Care Association observes National Assisted Living Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 13, 2023) — Each September, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living host National Assisted Living Week. The theme for this year’s National Assisted Living Week is “Season of Reflection.”

Arkansas Health Care Association is taking the week to join in this reflection and express a special thank you to Arkansas’s assisted living facility members and hard working staff.

“This year’s National Assisted Living Week is a special time to recognize and thank those who truly make communities across Arkansas a loving home,” said Rachel Bunch, executive director of AHCA. “‘Season of Reflection’ provides both the chance to welcome the changing season and the opportunity for local communities to celebrate the individuals who live and work in assisted living.”

Arkansas Health Care Association is Arkansas’s largest organization of long-term care providers, with over 300 facilities in its membership, representing more than 90 percent of all licensed facilities in the state. The organization’s work has led to Arkansas being ranked the fourth most improved state in improving dementia care in nursing homes and reducing antipsychotic medication use by 40 percent.

Those participating in the week-long celebration are asked to share their stories, pictures and more on social media using the hashtag #NALW. To learn more about AHCA and its mission, visit arhealthcare.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL ASSISTED LIVING WEEK

Established by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) in 1995, National Assisted Living Week® provides a unique opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers and the surrounding communities to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. The annual observance encourages assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this distinctive aspect of long term care.

ABOUT ARKANSAS HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION

Established in 1951, Arkansas Health Care Association (AHCA) is the state’s largest organization of long-term care providers, representing more than 90 percent of the licensed long term care facilities in Arkansas. Its responsibilities are to educate, inform and represent members and member facilities before government agencies, other trade associations and related industries. The organization provides training, education and assistance to care facilities across the state, promoting high-quality care for patients and strict professional standards for staff. AHCA also strives to cooperate with the state legislature and state Office of Long Term Care to improve the quality of life in Arkansas nursing homes.