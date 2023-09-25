Monette Manor unveils new facility after 2021 tornado destruction

MONETTE, Ark. (August 9, 2023) — Community members and leaders gathered today to celebrate the grand re-opening of Monette Manor, a 39,840-square-feet skilled nursing facility located at 669 Hwy 139 North, Monette, Ark. 72447. Monette Manor was tragically hit by the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, causing complete destruction. The highly-anticipated re-opening event unveiled the facility’s new state-of-the-art amenities and marked Monette Manor's return to serving the community.

"We may have endured a devastating blow from the tornado, but thanks to the love and support of our community we have been able to come back stronger and better than ever,” said Monette Manor owner Rick Sampson. “It has been our goal to welcome back our residents to their home and continue offering compassionate, quality care."

The new 86-bed facility has been modernized to include luxurious private rooms and updated special amenities. With 12 private rooms (double the number of the previous facility), a dayroom for gatherings of residents and family members, a central dining room for meals and activities, a therapy room for inpatient and outpatient therapy with kitchen and three treatment rooms, the expanded facility offers enhanced long-term care for residents.

“This is a big moment for all of us,” said Monette Manor administrator Kevin Stewart. “Welcoming our residents home is an honor. We are eager to serve them and our community with this incredible new facility.”

In attendance of the event was Arkansas State Senator Dan Sullivan; Arkansas State Senator David Wallace; Arkansas State Representative Joey Carr; Arkansas State Representative Jon Milligan; Arkansas State Representative Johnny Rye; Arkansas State Representative Jeremy Wooldridge; Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association; Rick Sampson, owner of Monette Manor; community and business leaders; residents and family members.

“Today, as we unveil the new and improved Monette Manor, we are thankful for the unwavering dedication of the facility’s leadership team,” remarked Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association. “The reopening makes it possible to once again offer a safe haven for residents and staff.”

Click here to view photos from the event.

ABOUT MONETTE MANOR

Monette Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation is a skilled nursing facility located in Monette, Ark. Monette Manor is a member facility of the Arkansas Health Care Association, which works to improve the quality of and access to long-term care in Arkansas. Learn more about the Arkansas Health Care Association at ARHealthCare.com.