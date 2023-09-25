Free COVID-19 Tests Available: Visit COVIDTests.gov
Beginning on Monday, September 25, every U.S. household can again place an order on COVIDTests.gov to receive four more free COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their home. Order free at-home tests.Exit Disclaimer
Here’s what you need to know:
- Limit of one order per residential address.
- One order includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests (COVIDTests.gov has more details about at-home tests, including extended shelf life and updated expiration dates).
- Orders will ship free starting the week of October 2, 2023.
Before you throw out unused tests, check to see if your COVID-19 tests' expiration dates have been extended.
The COVIDTests.gov program has distributed over 755 million tests directly to more than two-thirds of American households, 310 million of which went to households in underserved communities. In addition to offering free tests to order, the U.S. government will continue to make COVID-19 tests available to uninsured individuals and underserved communities through existing outreach programs. Please contact a HRSA health center, Test to Treat site, or CDC Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) location to learn how to access low- or no-cost COVID-19 tests near you.
For information about the impact of COVID-19 on people with HIV, visit our page, COVID-19 and People with HIV.