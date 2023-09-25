Child Safety Takes Center Stage: Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers' Car Seat Giveaway Promotes Child Passenger Safety Week

Dudley DeBosier invites Louisiana families to participate for a chance to win one of 20 Evenflo Tribute Convertible Car Seats

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child safety is a priority at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers. In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week, we are thrilled to announce our Car Seat Giveaway, aimed at protecting young passengers. Dudley DeBosier invites Louisiana families to participate for a chance to win one of 20 Evenflo Tribute Convertible Car Seats this October.

Car accidents are a leading cause of serious injuries and fatalities in young children. Proper use of car seats significantly enhances their safety. According to data from the CDC, a properly secured child can experience a 71% to 82% reduction in injury risk during a collision. Unfortunately, a 2021 LSU study found that approximately 20% of children under 6 in Louisiana, including those in cities like Lafayette and Monroe, were not properly restrained.

At Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, we are committed to road safety advocacy. In support of this mission, we announce our Car Seat Giveaway, offering 20 Evenflo Tribute Convertible Car Seats starting September 22, 2023. The Evenflo Tribute Convertible Car Seat features a 5-point harness and seamlessly transitions from rear-facing to forward-facing, ensuring a child's safety as they grow.

"Child safety is fundamental to our Louisiana community commitment. We believe that every child should have the protection they need while traveling in vehicles. Our car seat giveaway contributes to Child Passenger Safety Week and enhances road safety for our youngest community members," said managing partner Chad Dudley.

To participate and have a chance to win one of 20 car seats, parents and guardians can visit https://www.dudleydebosier.com/carseat-giveaway/ to submit the form before 9 a.m. CT on October 13, 2023. Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers will announce the winners in a random drawing on Monday, October 16, 2023. Winners will be contacted and can pick up their new car seats in person at our Louisiana office locations during the week of October 23, 2023.

In addition to the Car Seat Giveaway, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has actively supported numerous community initiatives, including scholarships for aspiring college students and local charitable organizations.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors. For more information, visit http://www.dudleydebosier.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

