Hampton Place Healthcare revealed state-of-the-art facility

Community gathered Aug. 10 to tour newly-built skilled nursing facility in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (August 11, 2023) — Hampton Place Healthcare hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and public tour for its new, state-of-the-art nursing facility on Aug. 10. Community leaders, elected officials, resident families and community members attended the event at the facility, which is located at 2029 South Hampton Place in Rogers, Ark., 72758.

"I am honored to have been a part of this event,” said U.S. Senator John Boozman. “The Hampton Place Healthcare team works so hard to offer quality, long term care and we are here today to celebrate the culmination of a lot of hard work toward that end."

The new 140-bed facility includes modern, luxurious private rooms and updated special amenities, including a large therapy gym. The facility offers enhanced rehabilitation and long term care for residents in an upscale setting.

“This new facility is an important addition to the community,” said Rogers Mayor Greg Hines. “The incredible leadership and state-of-the-art offerings will give families peace of mind to know their loved ones are under impeccable care.”

In attendance was United States Senator John Boozman; Arkansas State Senator Bart Hester; Arkansas State Senator Tyler Dees; Arkansas State Senator Jim Dotson; Arkansas State Representative Nicole Clowney; Arkansas State Representative Austin McCollum; Arkansas State Representative Brit McKenzie; Arkansas State Representative Grant Hodges; Arkansas State Representative Robin Lundstrum; Arkansas State Representative Kendon Underwood; Arkansas State Representative John Carr; Quincy Dye, Hampton Place Healthcare facility administrator; community and business leaders; and residents and family members.

“Hampton Place Healthcare is ready to meet the needs of this community,” said Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association. “Increased access to quality care is an important part of serving our state and this facility is poised to do just that.”

