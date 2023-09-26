RBmedia Brings Patrick Rothfuss’ Long-Awaited New Kingkiller Novella to Audio
“The Narrow Road Between Desires” releases mid-November
I've become such a huge fan of audiobooks over the last decade. So I'm delighted to partner up with the folks at RBmedia.”LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced the upcoming release of “The Narrow Road Between Desires” audiobook by #1 New York Times bestselling phenomenon Patrick Rothfuss. Set in the wildly popular Kingkiller Chronicle universe, the novella is a standalone story that delves deeper into the Kingkiller series companion tale “The Lightning Tree.”
— Patrick Rothfuss
“The Narrow Road Between Desires” explores the journey and worldview of Bast—one of the most riveting characters from the Kingkiller Chronicle.
Rothfuss said, “I've become such a huge fan of audiobooks over the last decade. So I'm delighted to partner up with the folks at RBmedia. Not only do they do quality work, but it means Bast's story will be available to everyone, no matter where they prefer to get their audiobooks. Even better, they've managed to bring in Nick Podehl to narrate. He's done such amazing work with my books in the past, and I'm over the moon that he'll be voicing Temerant's newest story."
Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia said, “We’re in awe of the author’s carefully crafted addition to the epic Kingkiller series and are utterly dedicated to making the legion of listeners larger for each new work. After nearly a decade-long wait, ‘The Narrow Road Between Desires’ is a must-listen fantasy masterpiece, brought to life by award-winning voice actor Nick Podehl, that will please new and veteran Rothfuss fans alike.”
“The Narrow Road Between Desires” audiobook is available for pre-order now and will be published in North America in mid-November by Recorded Books, the company’s flagship audio brand. “The Narrow Road Between Desires” will be simultaneously published in hardcover and eBook by DAW Books.
###
About RBmedia
RBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 60,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.
About Patrick Rothfuss
Patrick Rothfuss is the bestselling author of The Kingkiller Chronicle. His first novel, The Name of the Wind, won the Quill Award and was a Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year. Its sequel, The Wise Man's Fear, debuted at #1 on The New York Times bestseller chart and won the David Gemmell Legend Award. His novels have appeared on TIME’s list of The 100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time, NPR's Top 100 Science Fiction/Fantasy Books list and Locus's Best 21st Century Fantasy Novels list. Pat lives in Wisconsin, where he builds box forts with his children and runs Worldbuilders, a charity that has raised more than $15,000,000 for organizations like Heifer International and Mercy Corps. He can be found at patrickrothfuss.com, on Twitter at @patrickrothfuss, and streaming on twitch.tv/patrickrothfuss.
Rebecca Wyatt
RBmedia
+1 800-305-3450
info@rbmediaglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok