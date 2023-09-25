Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Worker Operations in August 2023
MACAU, September 25 - Concerning the Public Security Police Force’s operations and the Labour Affairs Bureau’s operations as well as various joint operations against illegal workers in August 2023, the figures are set out below:
|
Statistical data on anti-illegal worker operations in August 2023
|
Locations inspected
|
403
|
Suspected illegal workers detected
|
45
The locations inspected included construction sites, private buildings, commercial and industrial establishments, etc.