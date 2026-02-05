CE: Aligning with national strategies, seizing development opportunities, and advancing reform

MACAU, February 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today stated that 2026 will be a pivotal year for aligning with national strategies, seizing development opportunities, and continuously advancing reform. The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will demonstrate greater determination and responsibility, remain confident, persevere through challenges, and continue fully, accurately, and unwaveringly to implement the “One country, two systems” principle.

Mr Sam made the remarks at the 2026 Spring Festive reception hosted by the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR.

He added that the MSAR Government will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests; uphold the fundamental principle that Macao must remain stable; strictly implement the central authorities’ overall jurisdiction; and ensure that the “patriots governing Macao” principle remains firmly entrenched.

In his address, Mr Sam gave a review of the work done in 2025. He said that, under the care and leadership of President Xi Jinping and the central authorities, the current-term MSAR Government has worked in unity with all sectors of society, adhering to the principle of “Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovation”.

The MSAR Government had directly addressed deep-seated contradictions and challenges, advanced proactively, acted pragmatically, and achieved new progress across various areas of governance, securing a hard-won, positive start.

In December 2025, during Mr Sam’s duty-report visit to Beijing, President Xi gave full recognition to Macao’s work, delivered important remarks, issued essential instructions, and outlined new expectations. These have provided tremendous encouragement and motivation, and serve as crucial guidance for the MSAR Government’s future planning, said Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive stated that over the past year, the MSAR Government had thoroughly implemented, via concrete policy actions, the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches made during his inspection tour of Macao. These related to his “three expectations” and “four hopes”. The MSAR Government had planned initiatives applying a holistic and long-term perspective, while ensuring that each specific task would be implemented effectively. The MSAR Government had consistently prioritised safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and resolutely implemented the “patriots governing Macao” principle.

The MSAR Government has, over the past year, advanced the enhancement of public administration with a spirit of reform and innovation, overcoming multiple obstacles and pressures to improve governance effectiveness. Heeding President Xi’s reminder that prosperity should not breed complacency, and stability should not obscure potential risks, the MSAR Government has steadily promoted appropriate economic diversification, and the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, accelerating the implementation of key projects.

Upholding a people-centred approach, the MSAR Government had precisely targeted livelihood improvements, actively listened to public opinion through diverse channels, and strengthened constructive interaction between the MSAR Government and society. Regional cooperation had been continuously enhanced, with expanded collaboration across new fields. Progress had been made in advancing Macao’s development as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”, and “One high ground”. These efforts have contributed vibrant narratives relating to Macao and China, for the practising of the “One country, two systems” principle.

Mr Sam highlighted that the achievements of the past year were the result of concerted efforts from all sectors. They would not have been possible without the central authorities’ clear guidance; strong support from the mainland; the hard work of the Central Government’s representative agencies in Macao, and of state-owned enterprises based in Macao; the unity and solidarity of all sectors of society; and the dedication and commitment of all civil servants.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2026, he noted that the MSAR Government would use the Third Five-year Plan for Social and Economic Development of the MSAR as a key lever, actively aligning with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, in order better to integrate into and serve the overall national development strategy.

The MSAR Government will focus on two main pillars. The first is upholding and improving the executive-led system; deepening public administration reform; enhancing governance effectiveness; and strengthening positive interaction and efficient collaboration between the executive, legislative, and judicial branches; all in order to build strong momentum for the MSAR’s development. The second pillar, is solidly advancing appropriate economic diversification and pragmatically promoting the development of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. These two axes will work in synergy to promote Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability.

Mr Sam added that the MSAR Government will continue, as always, to listen attentively to the voices of the public; work diligently to resolve livelihood challenges; improve urban governance; and enhance the well-being of residents. The goal was to build a ‘smarter’, more liveable, safer, and more inclusive Macao. Meanwhile, the MSAR Government will fully support the growth and development of patriotic and Macao-loving forces, ensuring continuity and a succession path for such effort; and create broad platforms for young people to develop and realise their potential; thus guaranteeing a steady stream of successors to the cause of the “One country, two systems” principle.

In closing, the Chief Executive said that in the face of today’s rapidly-evolving global landscape, where opportunities and challenges coexist, it was firmly believed that with the strong leadership of the central authorities, the great motherland as solid backing, and the united efforts of all sectors of society, Macao will surely navigate through storms and continue to move forward steadily and securely.

Today's reception was attended by around 1,300 guests.