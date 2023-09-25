Berlin / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3005322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dan Bohnyak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/24/2023 2157 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 110, Washington, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Ronald Collins
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VICTIM: Jasmine Burt
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported family fight at an address on VT Route 110 in Washington. Investigation determined Ronald Collins, 36 of Washington, assaulted a household member and Jasmine Burt during the altercation. Collins was taken into custody and processed at the Berlin Barracks. He was later issued conditions of release and a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/2023 1230 hours
COURT: Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.