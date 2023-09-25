Submit Release
Berlin / Domestic Assault, Simple Assault

CASE#: 23A3005322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dan Bohnyak                              

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191


DATE/TIME: 9/24/2023 2157 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 110, Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/Simple Assault


ACCUSED: Ronald Collins                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT


VICTIM: Jasmine Burt

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported family fight at an address on VT Route 110 in Washington. Investigation determined Ronald Collins, 36 of Washington, assaulted a household member and Jasmine Burt during the altercation. Collins was taken into custody and processed at the Berlin Barracks. He was later issued conditions of release and a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division.



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/2023 1230 hours             

COURT: Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA     

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

