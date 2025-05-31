Derby Barracks / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5002503

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 05/13/2025 @ approximately 1310 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Irasburg, Vt

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Sharon Blessed

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, Vt

VICTIM: Sandra Montbleau

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/13/2025 @ approximately 1310 hours, Troopers were notified of a physical altercation that occurred at a residence located on Vt Route 14 in the Town of Irasburg, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with Montbleau 68 of Irasaburg, VT and Blessed, 69 of Irasburg, VT about the incident. Further investigation revealed Blessed and Montbleau both engaged in a physical dispute. Troopers determined Blessed was the aggressor in the physical altercation and was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881