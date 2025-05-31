Derby Barracks / Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5002503
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/13/2025 @ approximately 1310 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Irasburg, Vt
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Sharon Blessed
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, Vt
VICTIM: Sandra Montbleau
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/13/2025 @ approximately 1310 hours, Troopers were notified of a physical altercation that occurred at a residence located on Vt Route 14 in the Town of Irasburg, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and spoke with Montbleau 68 of Irasaburg, VT and Blessed, 69 of Irasburg, VT about the incident. Further investigation revealed Blessed and Montbleau both engaged in a physical dispute. Troopers determined Blessed was the aggressor in the physical altercation and was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
