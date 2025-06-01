St. Albans Barracks // Burglary-Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2003749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: Between 05/31/25 at 1515 hours and 06/01/25 at 0845 hours

INCIDENT: Burglary

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 1, 2025, at 0845 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a burglary at the Richford Municipal Water Plant located on Green Ave in the Town of Richford. This is believed to have happened between Saturday May 31st and Sunday June 1st. The burglary is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.

V/R,

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov