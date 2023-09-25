Hauschild Engineering Announces Expanded Support For SpeedMixer Clients Following Termination With FlackTek Inc.

Hauschild Engineering Announces Expanded Support For SpeedMixer Customers Following Termination With FlackTek Inc. Fabio Boccola, CEO Hauschild Engineering In R&D laboratories, Hauschild SpeedMixer® are an essential piece of equipment

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, VEREINIGTE STAATEN, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant development that bolsters the global supply chain of SpeedMixer equipment, Hauschild Engineering has announced its expanded support to customers worldwide, especially impacting customers in the U.S. This follows a termination with FlackTek Inc., the US-based company that served as an authorized distributor for Hauschild’s SpeedMixer machines until May 2020. Hauschild sold nearly 10,000 machines in the U.S. through FlackTek and globally.“Hauschild is committed to ensuring that consumers receive access to genuine Hauschild parts and service from authorized representatives throughout the world,” says Fabio Boccola, CEO of Hauschild Engineering. “We can now provide our customers with direct support, reinforcing our commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction,” he continued. “Most laboratories don’t know their device is a genuine Hauschild SpeedMixerpurchased between 1996 and May 2020 from the very company inventing centrifuge mixing technology.”An Easy Process to Verify the Authenticity of a Hauschild SpeedMixerConsumers and laboratories can easily verify if their SpeedMixer is a genuine Hauschild SpeedMixer. Purchasers will be asked for the purchase date and serial number of their device. The verification form is available on the Hauschild website. Hauschild SpeedMixerwill provide all relevant information for direct support for machines manufactured by Hauschild Engineering.Hauschild Engineering – The Original Innovators of Bladeless Centrifugal TechnologyFor over 50 years, Hauschild Engineering has been at the forefront of innovation in the mixing solutions industry. The company’s founder, Gerd-Ulrich Schmidt, invented the core technology behind the Hauschild SpeedMixermachines, which have since revolutionized countless industries globally.Manufactured exclusively in Germany, Hauschild SpeedMixermachines utilize dual asymmetric centrifugal technology, a ground-breaking invention that has set the standard for bladeless mixing. This technology allows for extremely fast, bubble-free compound mixing of materials, delivering unparalleled precision and quality in various applications – from laboratory research to industrial manufacturing.Guaranteeing Worldwide Supply of Original Hauschild SpeedMixerEquipmentWith the termination of their relationship with FlackTek, Hauschild Engineering is now directly supporting customers in territories previously covered by FlackTek and its affiliates. The company guarantees the worldwide supply of original Hauschild SpeedMixerequipment, spare parts, and all other consumables for existing and new machines.Hauschild Engineering’s U.S. affiliate is headquartered in Detroit. More distributors and representatives all over the world are listed on the Hauschild website.A New Chapter in Hauschild’s Legacy of Innovation and ExcellenceAs Hauschild Engineering takes this pivotal step, the company continues to build upon its legacy of innovation and excellence. With a steadfast commitment to providing genuine parts and top-notch service, Hauschild Engineering is poised to further solidify its position as a global leader in bladeless mixing technology.“Today marks a new chapter in Hauschild’s history,” says Boccola. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers around the globe with the authentic Hauschild products and services they have come to trust.”Photos-Download-Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MzLfcd44wJI9hQksm3MxJhSfZI9QRJAm?usp=sharing Hauschild YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs9jdLhro1rPgRZ3Lr-Nu1A/videos

The World's Leading Industrial Mixer, the Hauschild SpeedMixer® is a Story of Precision & Quality