The power is in the mix: Accelerating Battery Research with Hauschild SpeedMixer®

Battery slurries are challenging to mix, but with Hauschild SpeedMixer®, researchers and manufacturers can achieve fast, reproducible, and high-quality results.” — Davide Davi, CEO Americas of Hauschild SpeedMixer Inc.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, VEREINIGTE STAATEN, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Battery manufacturing is a complex process that requires precise formulation and thorough mixing of materials. The importance of these steps cannot be overstated, as they directly impact the quality and performance of the final product. Hauschild SpeedMixerhas emerged as a game-changer in the industry, revolutionizing the way battery slurries are prepared.During last year's “The Battery Show”, numerous discussions with customers highlighted the significance of slurry formulation and material deagglomeration in battery processing. Davide Davi, CEO Americas of Hauschild SpeedMixer Inc., emphasizes, "The formulation of slurry and deagglomeration of materials are essential to battery processing."In battery manufacturing, the process of electrode coating begins with mixing, making proper mixing crucial for all subsequent steps. Hauschild SpeedMixeroffers a reliable and efficient solution for slurry preparation throughout the entire battery cell production process. Whether it is mixing the anode material, cathode material, or even the coating of the separator foil, the Hauschild SpeedMixerensures fast, reproducible, and high-quality results.Integration in robotic systems and mixing under vacuum possibleThe anode material, which typically consists of carbon/graphite, carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) as a binder/film former, conductivities, additives and deionized water, must be mixed homogeneously and free of bubbles. This can even be done under vacuum or in a robotic system. The Hauschild SpeedMixer SMART DAC, which works with centrifugal force, can communicate with other devices through its smart functions (IoT) and works so precisely that even the removal of the disposable cup can be done easily with a robotic arm.Similarly, for the cathode material, which comprises Lithium compounds, Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) as binder/film former, conductives, additives, and N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) as solvent, the Hauschild SpeedMixerdelivers exceptional performance. In some cases, the device can also be utilized for mixing the coating of the separator foil, typically made of PVDF.Davi says: “Battery slurries are notoriously challenging to mix, but with Hauschild SpeedMixer, researchers and manufacturers can achieve fast, reproducible, and high-quality results. By utilizing our cutting-edge technology, the entire R&D and manufacturing process can be significantly enhanced.”Hauschild Engineering invites industry professionals to experience the Hauschild SpeedMixerSMART DAC series firsthand at the upcoming Battery Show. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the unparalleled performance and versatility of these innovative mixers. To learn more about the SMART DAC series and other Hauschild products, please visit www.hauschild-speedmixer.com More at www.hauschild-speedmixer.com Hauschild YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs9jdLhro1rPgRZ3Lr-Nu1A/videos

