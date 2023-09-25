MACAU, September 25 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue four new postage paid postcards with the images of Senado Square, Cathedral, Guia Fortress and Na Tcha Temple. They will be available for sale at the General Post Office, all post offices and the Communications Museum Shop on 27th September, 2023.

These postage paid postcards priced at MOP10.00 each can be sent to every corner of the world without stamps. They are convenient for the senders to share about their journeys with their friends and relatives.