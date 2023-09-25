Global AI-Powered Storage Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

AI-Powered Storage Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's AI-Powered Storage Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI-powered storage market is expected to reach $63.47 billion by 2027, with a 25% CAGR, according to TBRC's 2023 AI-Powered Storage Global Market report.

AI-Powered Storage market expands with more data centers. North America foresees the largest market share. Key players: Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation.

AI-Powered Storage Market Segments

• By Offering: Software, Hardware

• By Storage System: Direct-attached Storage, Network-attached Storage, Storage Area Network

• By Storage Medium: Hard Disk Drive (HDD), Solid State Drive (SSD)

• By Storage Architecture: File and Object-Based Storage, Block Storage

• By End-User: Enterprises, Government Bodies, Cloud Service Providers, Telecom Companies, Other End-users

• By Geography: The AI-powered storage global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12151&type=smp

AI-powered storage refers to storage systems that use artificial intelligence techniques to improve storage infrastructure efficiency, performance, and management. These systems use AI algorithms capabilities to intelligently analyze digital data to improve overall store operations and enable businesses to analyze data rapidly and intelligently, offering insights instantly.

Read More On The AI-Powered Storage Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-powered-storage-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. AI-Powered Storage Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI-Powered Storage Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI-Powered Storage Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Network Attached Storage Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/network-attached-storage-global-market-report

Next-Generation Data Storage Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-data-storage-global-market-report

Video Surveillance Storage Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-surveillance-storage-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC