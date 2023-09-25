Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Ashland County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ashland County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Athens Athens Hocking Vinton Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Belmont Wheeling Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Bethesda Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Smith Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Butler Butler County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Carroll B & M Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Malvern
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Village of Williamsburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Union Township Joint Economic Development District 7 [Round Bottom Road JEDD]
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Clinton Village of New Vienna
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Columbiana County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of East Palestine
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Maple Heights City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Delaware Delaware County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Powell
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Powell Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Fairfield County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Pediatric Home Respiratory Services, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Prairie Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene City of Bellbrook
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Londonderry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Guernsey County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Village of North Bend
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hancock Hancock County Combined General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Findlay and Hancock County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Blanchard River Enhancement Project
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Harrison Village of Freeport
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Jackson Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Knox County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Knox County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lake Concord Township-City of Painesville Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking Licking County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Licking County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lorain City of Elyria
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Toledo Express Airport Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Fallen Timbers Union Cemetery District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Madison City of London
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Village of Beloit
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Canfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Mahoning County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Miami Miami County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami County Solid Waste Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Miami County Public Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Montgomery County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Valley Risk Management Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Malta Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Muskingum County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Put-in-Bay Township Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Pike Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Portage Portage County Combined General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Preble County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Richland Richland County
SPECIAL AUDIT
11/14/2018 TO 4/21/2021		 Special Audit FFR
City of Shelby
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ross Ross County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Scioto Scioto County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Stark Carroll, Columbiana & Stark Regional Transportation Improvement Project
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Summit Development Finance Authority of Summit County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Boston Township - City of Cuyahoga Falls Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Fairlawn
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Fairlawn, Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Trumbull Warren City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
City of Warren
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Tuscarawas Rush Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Warren County Combined Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Washington Village of Lower Salem
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Wayne City of Rittman
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA

