Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 26, 2023
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Ashland County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ashland County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Athens Hocking Vinton Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Wheeling Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Bethesda Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Smith Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Butler
|Butler County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|B & M Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Malvern
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Village of Williamsburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Union Township Joint Economic Development District 7 [Round Bottom Road JEDD]
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Clinton
|Village of New Vienna
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of East Palestine
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Maple Heights City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Delaware
|Delaware County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Powell
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Powell Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Pediatric Home Respiratory Services, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Prairie Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene
|City of Bellbrook
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Londonderry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Guernsey County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Village of North Bend
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Hancock County Combined General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Findlay and Hancock County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Blanchard River Enhancement Project
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Village of Freeport
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Jackson
|Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Knox County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Knox County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Concord Township-City of Painesville Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|Licking County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Licking County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|City of Elyria
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Toledo Express Airport Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Fallen Timbers Union Cemetery District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Madison
|City of London
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Village of Beloit
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Canfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Miami County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami County Solid Waste Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Miami County Public Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami Valley Risk Management Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Malta Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Muskingum County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Put-in-Bay Township Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Pike
|Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Portage
|Portage County Combined General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Preble County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Richland County
SPECIAL AUDIT
11/14/2018 TO 4/21/2021
|Special Audit
|FFR
|City of Shelby
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Ross County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Scioto County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Stark
|Carroll, Columbiana & Stark Regional Transportation Improvement Project
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Development Finance Authority of Summit County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Boston Township - City of Cuyahoga Falls Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Fairlawn
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Fairlawn, Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Trumbull
|Warren City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|FFR
|City of Warren
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Tuscarawas
|Rush Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Warren County Combined Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Village of Lower Salem
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Wayne
|City of Rittman
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA