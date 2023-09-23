TAJIKISTAN, September 23 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

We were deeply saddened to learn about the news of the demise of the former President of the Republic of Italy, Giorgio Napolitano.

Mr. Napolitano, with his extensive political activity as a prominent public figure, gained general recognition and earned a well-deserved reputation in Italian society and beyond.

The Tajik side appreciates the role of the deceased in strengthening, expanding and developing good relations and beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Italy and pays tribute to his personality.

Please convey our sincere condolences to all relatives and friends of Mr. Napolitano and the friendly people of Italy."