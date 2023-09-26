ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVING & THE CAREGIVERS IS LAUNCHED TO ASSIST

Alzheimer's Caregiving & The Caregivers Logo Alzheimer's Patient with Caregiver Tony Vericella, Founder and President of ACTC

A New Non-Profit is Now Available to Help Families and Caregivers with the Care of Their Loved Ones with Alzheimer’s/Dementia

With the passage of time and acceptance of our roles, we now have a positive purpose — helping caregivers manage the caregiving process and care for themselves — through the creation of ACTC.” — Tony Vericella, Founder and President of ACTC

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 21, 2023, World Alzheimer’s Day, a new 501(c)(3) non-profit, public charity was introduced whose mission is to prepare, equip, and provide evolving support to families and friends caregiving for loved ones diagnosed with the progressive and debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s/Dementia.Alzheimer’s Caregiving & The Caregivers (ACTC) was born of the hard work of a family who knows too well what a devastating impact the disease has, not only on the person who is diagnosed, but on everyone who surrounds them — family, friends, caregivers, and more. The goal is to unify and uplift others; to provide comfort, strengthen resolve, and fortify the spirits of those who are striving to keep loved ones, facing any type of dementia, within the embrace of their families and friends. Together, this community can pass on the healing, strength, and power that comes from understanding and sharing experiences, ideas, and resources.This digital community is a place where answers, support and fellowship can be found to help caregivers navigate their daily challenges. ACTC shares the learning, tools, and tips as well as personal experiences on their website and in a series of Video Segments that will be airing in Hawaii on HI Now as part of a weekly series. The videos will also be available on the website and on YouTube.“Since the diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer’s for my wife, we experienced a full range of emotions, from sadness and frustration to sheer helplessness,” stated Tony Vericella, Founder and President of ACTC. “Finally with the passage of time and acceptance of her condition and our roles, we decided to focus on a positive purpose — helping caregivers manage caregiving process while caring for themselves — through the creation of ACTC.”The disease has touched nearly everyone’s life in one way or another. Nearly 7 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's with an estimated 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer's in 2023. Seventy-three percent are age 75 or older. Currently 1 in 9 people aged 65 and older (10.7%) has Alzheimer's. Worldwide, there are more than 55 million cases of Alzheimer’s/Dementia with nearly 10 million new cases each year. Projections are that at least three people are involved in the care for each person suffering from Alzheimer’s/Dementia — so a staggering 165 million caregivers worldwide.The onset of Alzheimer’s or any form of Dementia is a devastating, invisible impact of aging that most of us never consider, and, more frighteningly, its impact is something none of us can control, predict, or reverse. ACTC: Helping Them • Helping You • Helping Us. For more information and to get involved go to alzcaregiving.org.About Alzheimer’s Caregiving & The CaregiversAlzheimer’s Caregiving & The Caregivers is an online source to find empowerment, comfort, and resources, to support caregivers of loved ones facing Alzheimer’s/Dementia. Our MissionTo prepare, equip, and provide evolving support to “families” caregiving for loved ones diagnosed with the progressive and debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s/Dementia.Our VisionBy sharing the emotions, skills, and techniques learned by “families” immersed in their own arduous yet motivating personal journeys — provide the comfort, strengthen the resolve, and fortify the spirit of those striving to keep loved ones, facing any form of dementia, within the embrace of their families.Our GoalsThe Alzheimer’s Caregiving & The Caregivers Community is designed to support people who are caring for a loved one facing Alzheimer’s/Dementia. Together we pass on the healing, the strength and the power that comes from understanding and sharing experiences. We have but one goal — to provide a digital community where you will get answers, find support and fellowship to help you navigate the challenges you face. Please join us.— to provide a digital community where you will get answers, find support and fellowship to help you navigate the challenges you face. Please join us.###

