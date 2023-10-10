Albers School of Business and Economics is Presenting Sponsor for 2023 Washington DECA Fall Leadership Conference
Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics, a nationally ranked business school, is located in Capitol Hill.
The organization's Fall Leadership Conference provides hands-on learning opportunities for diverse group of students across Washington state.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics has announced that it will be the Presenting Sponsor for this year's Washington DECA Fall Leadership Conference, a major annual event in the student association's calendar.
Washington DECA is the Washington branch of the nonprofit DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) which started in 1947. Its mission is to provide business and leadership opportunities to high school students to succeed in school, careers, and life. Washington DECA is the largest student association in the state and the third largest DECA association in the world, with 13,006 professional, alumni, and student members and 167 chapters.
The Fall Leadership Conference (FLC), to be held at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue on November 5-7, centers on leadership development with a focus on developing entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy, and a mock business competition. Last year's FLC was attended by over 1,500 rising high school students interested in business and leadership.
"Washington DECA is honored to have the Albers School of Business and Economics as a presenting sponsor for Fall Leadership Conference," said Lori Hairston, Executive Director of Washington DECA. "This event will accelerate student success in college and careers."
Jeffery Smith, head of Albers' Center for Business Ethics and chair of its Management department, will be conducting a workshop on creative, productive, and ethical uses of AI (artificial intelligence) in school work and projects. Established in 2011, the Center for Business Ethics partners with business leaders, scholars, faculty, students, and alumni to critically examine ethical issues in business and the role business can play in advancing the common good.
"The ethical implications of AI have been a popular topic in the Center's work," said Smith. "I look forward to visiting the Fall Leadership Conference and discussing the risks and rewards of incorporating artificial intelligence into a student's learning experience."
"We are delighted to be the Presenting Sponsor for Washington DECA's 2023 Fall Leadership Conference," said Joe Phillips, dean of the Albers School of Business and Economics. "It is one of the best opportunities for high school students to get a sense of future careers in business, in an environment that is positive, supportive, and inspiring."
