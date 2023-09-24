CORRECTION Derby Barracks/Rescue/Lake Willougby

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5004592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/24/23, 1615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Willoughby, Westmore

VICTIM: Rania Rubon

AGE: 23

VICTIM: Kevin Rubon

AGE: 19

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, members of the public would have observed a large State Police and EMS presence in the area of Lake Willoughby in Westmore. Emergency services were responding to several 911 calls from concerned citizens reporting someone in distress and calling for help on the lake.

Upon arrival, it was determined two kayakers had capsized in the middle of the lake and were in distress. A rescue was made by a private vessel and the kayakers were extricated from the lake by members of the public and first responders. The kayakers were evaluated as a precaution by EMS, however no injuries were reported in this incident and all parties involved are accounted for.

The Vermont State Police thanks the members of the public involved in this rescue.