CORRECTION Derby Barracks/Rescue/Lake Willougby
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004592
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/24/23, 1615 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Willoughby, Westmore
VICTIM: Rania Rubon
AGE: 23
VICTIM: Kevin Rubon
AGE: 19
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, members of the public would have observed a large State Police and EMS presence in the area of Lake Willoughby in Westmore. Emergency services were responding to several 911 calls from concerned citizens reporting someone in distress and calling for help on the lake.
Upon arrival, it was determined two kayakers had capsized in the middle of the lake and were in distress. A rescue was made by a private vessel and the kayakers were extricated from the lake by members of the public and first responders. The kayakers were evaluated as a precaution by EMS, however no injuries were reported in this incident and all parties involved are accounted for.
The Vermont State Police thanks the members of the public involved in this rescue.