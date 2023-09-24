Submit Release
UPDATE: Lane reduction / Interstate 89 north / Colchester

Both lanes have re-opened to normal traffic. 

 

Thank you.

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, September 24, 2023 5:18 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane reduction / Interstate 89 north / Colchester

 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Williston Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

Interstate 89, northbound, near mile-marker 94 in Colchester is currently reduced to 1 lane due to a vehicle fire and removal efforts.  This is near the weigh station, between Exits 16 & 17.  Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure. 

 

Updates will be provided as details are available. 


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

