Man Dead, 3 Injured in Northeast Nightclub Shooting

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one man dead and three others injured.

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting at a nightclub in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victims to local hospitals, where one man died. The other three victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Blake Bozeman, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’7”, wearing a white/cream sweater and a black hat. The suspect was last seen westbound on H Street, Northeast.

Anyone with information, photos, or videos of the shooting is asked to contact MPD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.