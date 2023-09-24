Submit Release
Việt Nam’s Top 10 digital technology companies named for 2023

VIETNAM, September 24 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Top 10 digital technology companies in 2023 were announced at a ceremony in Hà Nội late last week.

Among them are Viettel Solutions, OneMount Group, VNPT, Mobifone, Rạng Đông and FPT.

Launched two months ago, the organising board selected from 104 nominations in various fields to honour the top 10 digital technology enterprises in Việt Nam.

According to statistics, the total revenue in 2022 of these 104 businesses reached VNĐ164 trillion (US$6.7 billion), accounting for 43.75 per cent of the total revenue of Việt Nam's software and information services sector.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tâm said that digital technology enterprises were the nucleus of the country's industrialisation and digital transformation of all industries.

He said that the honoured companies' strategies to conquer the market were valuable lessons, opening the way for many others to confidently enter the international market.

The list of the top 10 digital technology companies and publications introducing their operations are published in three languages - Vietnamese, English, Japanese - on websites www.top10ict.com and www.vinasa.org.vn.

According to statistics of the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association, the IT sector posted nearly $34 billion in revenue with 440,000 workers in 13,800 companies in 2013. Those figures increased five-fold after 10 years, with total revenue reaching $148 billion and a workforce of 1.3 million. — VNS

