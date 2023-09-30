America’s Boating Channel Adds Water Ways TV

Water Ways TV America's Boating Channel

Video Service Expands Coverage throughout North America

We’re excited to complement our international boat racing coverage and expand to all of North America by adding ten extraordinary Canadian recreational boating videos from Season One of Water Ways TV.” — Mary Paige Abbott

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® - America’s Boating Club®, will debut Water Ways TV, a new television program series from Canada, in October.

The announcement was made by United States Power Squadrons - America's Boating Club Past Chief Commander (P/C/C) Mary Paige Abbott and Water Ways TV Executive Producer (EP) and Host Steven Bull.

United States Power Squadrons - America's Boating Club P/C/C Mary Paige Abbott, noted, “We’re excited to complement our international boat racing coverage by adding a new component to our program line-up and expand the scope of USPS-ABC’s video service to encompass all of North America. Ten extraordinary Canadian recreational boating videos from Season One of Water Ways TV will debut on our smart TV service offerings in October.”

Water Ways TV EP Steven Bull added, “We’re thrilled to have Season One of Water Ways TV airing on America’s Boating Channel, aligning ourselves with industry leaders and trusted partners. We share a vision of inspiring while educating boaters new and experienced alike. Whether it’s sharing best practices to make sure everyone gets home safely, giving new ideas for destinations, or sharing incredible maritime history, there’s something for everyone on the water and we want to help get you there.”

Season One of Water Ways TV features the “Series Debut Toronto,” “Peterborough,” “Muskoka,” “Welland Canal,” “Port Colborne,” “The North Channel,” “Georgian Bay,” “Port Lambton,” Rideau Canal on Le Boat,” and “Flibs Tibs & Fall Colors.”

Water Ways TV launched pilot episodes in 2022 featuring Ontario’s incredible boating options from the Trent-Severn Waterway – well known to Loopers – to the Great Lakes to 250,000 smaller lakes. The series is expanding in 2023 with a wider reach, longer journeys, and celebrity guests like Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

On computers tablets, or mobile phones, the best ways to view the videos are to visit AmericasBoatingChannel.com or subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® - America’s Boating Club® by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About Water Ways TV

Founded in 2019 by award-winning broadcaster and passionate boater Steven Bull to produce factual entertainment, branded content, and documentaries, Bullitage Media Inc. launched Water Ways TV to produce inspiring and educational recreational boating content. Steve travels the world to explore the various lifestyles, adventures, and history found on and near the water. Each episode has an “anchor location” where he meets local boaters and shares local maritime stories and experiences. Whether it’s a bustling urban harbor or a secluded anchorage, a high-speed powerboat race or a vintage Navy sailing vessel, there are boating stories everywhere! Safety tips, profiles of notable boaters, and highlights of careers on the water round out each episode. WaterWays.show

Media Contacts

Water Ways TV

Jill Snider, Public Relations Director

jillsnider@kerrwil.com

705-209-2873