ROAD CLOSURE - S WHEELOCK RD/COUTURE FLAT RD LYNDON

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

S Wheelock Rd near Couture Rd in Lyndon will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash with power lines down . Specific details are not available at this time , updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.