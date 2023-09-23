ROAD CLOSURE - S WHEELOCK RD/COUTURE FLAT RD LYNDON
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
S Wheelock Rd near Couture Rd in Lyndon will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash with power lines down . Specific details are not available at this time , updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173