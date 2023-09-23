Governor Abbott Champions Education Freedom At Parents Matter Tailgate In Dallas

TEXAS, September 23 - September 23, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night championed education freedom for all Texas students at a Parents Matter Tailgate at the First Baptist Academy vs Mercy Culture Prep football game in Dallas.

"Tonight is a typical night in Texas—tonight is about football, family, fun, and freedom," said Governor Abbott. "One of the freedoms we believe in is the freedom of parents to choose what is right for their child. We want to make sure every parent in the state of Texas has the power to choose the education that's best for their child. School choice is not only great for students, it's also great for public education. By having school choice, we will empower you all with the freedom you need to best educate your child and also put Texas on the pathway to having the best public schools in America."

The Governor was joined at the tailgate by parents and students who expressed their support to expand school choice and empower parents across the state. The Governor also performed the coin toss before the game and after the first quarter presented First Baptist Academy head coach Jason Lovvorn a proclamation recognizing the academy's State Championship football team.

Hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, the Parents Matter Tailgate brings together parents, students, and education leaders for high school football and parental rights to empower Texas parents and students in their education.

In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for Texans as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session. In June, Governor Abbott signed into law four critical pieces of parent empowerment legislation passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session.