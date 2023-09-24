Black Business CoOp, Inc. (BBCO) Unveils 2024 Global Launch Party Extravaganza

Get ready for a weekend that will set the stage for a new era of Black excellence and empowerment.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Business CoOp , Inc. (BBCO) is thrilled to announce one of the most anticipated events of 2024; the BBCO Global Launch Party Extravaganza Sponsored by TreImage BBCO is more than an organization; it's a movement of transformation. Be a part of this historic journey as we redefine Black excellence worldwide. The BBCO Global Launch Extravaganza promises a weekend filled with inspiration, empowerment, and celebration of Black excellence.What Awaits You at the BBCO Global Launch Extravaganza?Saturday, January 6th, 2024 – Relaxation & PreparationAttendees are invited to reserve their rooms at the Hotel Current and spend the day relaxing by the pool before the festivities begin.Sunday – January 7th, 2024 – Full Day of ActivitiesNetworking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals, entrepreneurs, and professionals from around the globe. Forge invaluable relationships, collaborations, and partnerships that will propel their career and business to new heights.Inspiring Speakers: Be prepared to be mesmerized by a lineup of extraordinary speakers who have shattered ceilings, defied norms, and paved the way for success. They'll share their stories, insights, and wisdom, leaving attendees motivated to conquer their own dreams.Empowering Workshops: Dive deep into interactive workshops designed to equip attendees with the tools, knowledge, and skills needed to excel in their personal and professional life. These sessions will empower guests to overcome obstacles, set ambitious goals, and achieve greatness.Interview Potential Chapter Presidents – The BBCO is in the process of launching Chapters around the globe. Individuals with extensive experience in business, networking and fund raising interested in becoming Chapter Presidents of their local city are invited to join the BBCO at this groundbreaking event.Awards Ceremony: Witness history in the making as the BBCO recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and commitment to the Black community. These awards celebrate those who lead the charge for positive change.Glamorous Black Tie Gala: Guests can get their finest attire ready for an elegant evening of sophistication and celebration. The BBCO Black Tie Gala promises to be an unforgettable night of glamour, music, and dancing, where trailblazers and visionaries who have made a significant impact in their fields are honored.BBCO: Where Excellence, Empowerment, and Prosperity ConvergeAt the BBCO we ignite dreams, celebrate excellence, and create a path to prosperity.LyNea "LB" Bell Founder, trailblazing entrepreneur renowned in the realms of entertainment, finance, and technology industries. Bell is enthusiastic about this new venture, poised to harness her wealth of experience and innovative prowess for the betterment of Black entrepreneurship. At its core, the mission of Black Business Co-Op reflects a profound commitment to Empowering Excellence, Shaping Success, and Fostering Prosperity within the community and beyond.Dr. Picolya McCall, founder and psychologist and healing catalyst shares, "I am glad to be one of the co-founders of the Black Business CoOp, where my clinical expertise and passion to build my community through power, health, healing, and strength, aligns with our mission to Empower, shape, and foster prosperity within the black community."Sharifah Hardie, founder and change-maker and influencer declares, "In 2023 Black people are still on the very bottom of every list that matters from education to home ownership, from business ownership to marriage, all the way from land ownership to life expectancy. The only list Black people are at the top of is incarceration. We are #1 in incarceration. It's time to change that. Through Black Business Co-Op we have an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of everyday Black people around the globe."Join the BBCO Revolution – Become A Member - 14-Day Free Trial MembershipAs part of the launch, the BBCO is offering a limited-time opportunity for a 14-day free trial membership. This is the chance to experience the wealth of resources, networking, and support that the BBCO community provides. Don't miss out on this exclusive offer to be part of something extraordinary.Check-in Saturday, January 6th to The Current Hotel, 5325 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90804. Room reservations are available at: https://www.HotelCurrent.com Join the BBCO Sunday, January 7th, 2024, starting at 8 AM for an unforgettable event that will shape the future of Black entrepreneurship, innovation, and prosperity. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to be part of something extraordinary.For sponsorship, registration, and membership information visit: https://www.BlackBusinessCoop.org Contact Number: (855) 90-BLACKContact Email: info@BlackBusinessCoOp.org