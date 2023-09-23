Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B3004382

TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2023 at approximately 1002 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 MM 18.0, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262

VIOLATIONS: Driving Under the Influence – Drugs

ACCUSED: Sara Ennis

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were on patrol in the area of U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. A Trooper conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation. Upon speaking with the operator, Sara Ennis (41) from Pownal, VT, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment.

Ennis was screened and ultimately placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. Ennis was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further processing. After processing, Ennis was released on a citation to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 4th, 2023, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.