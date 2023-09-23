Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23B3004382
TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2023 at approximately 1002 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 MM 18.0, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262
VIOLATIONS: Driving Under the Influence – Drugs
ACCUSED: Sara Ennis
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were on patrol in the area of U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. A Trooper conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation. Upon speaking with the operator, Sara Ennis (41) from Pownal, VT, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment.
Ennis was screened and ultimately placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. Ennis was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further processing. After processing, Ennis was released on a citation to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 4th, 2023, at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.