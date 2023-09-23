Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,950 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23B3004382

TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2023 at approximately 1002 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 MM 18.0, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262

VIOLATIONS: Driving Under the Influence – Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Sara Ennis

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were on patrol in the area of U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. A Trooper conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation. Upon speaking with the operator, Sara Ennis (41) from Pownal, VT, Troopers detected indicators of drug impairment.

 

Ennis was screened and ultimately placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. Ennis was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further processing. After processing, Ennis was released on a citation to a sober party.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 4th, 2023, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more