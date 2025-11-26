VSP news release inmate cited for assaulting another inmate 25B4008409
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4008409
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Troop B-West Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 11-18-2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Joshua Rheaume
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
VICTIM: Isaiah M. Hall-Graham
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Administrative Staff at Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland Vermont notified the Vermont State Police of an assault that occurred between 2 inmates on 11-18-2025. Investigation determined that Joshua Rheaume entered another inmate's cell (Isaiah Hall-Graham) and struck him in the face causing minor injury.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1-12-26 10 AM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: MVCC
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.