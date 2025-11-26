VSP news release inmate cited for assaulting another inmate 25B4008409

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4008409

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Troop B-West Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 11-18-2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Joshua Rheaume

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

VICTIM: Isaiah M. Hall-Graham

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Administrative Staff at Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland Vermont notified the Vermont State Police of an assault that occurred between 2 inmates on 11-18-2025. Investigation determined that Joshua Rheaume entered another inmate's cell (Isaiah Hall-Graham) and struck him in the face causing minor injury.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1-12-26 10 AM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: MVCC

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101