RE: Berlin Barracks/ Burglary; UPDATE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004939

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 at 0335 hours

LOCATION: Goddard College, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Olaf Hedding

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: UPDATE

An investigation into the burglary at Goddard College that occurred on 09/03/2023 led to the arrest of Olaf Hedding Sr. Due to other charges, Hedding is currently in the Department of Corrections’ Custody. He was issued a citation on 09/22/23 for the offense of Burglary.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/05/2023

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility (other charges)

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper David Lambert Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks 578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT (802)229-9191

CASE#: 23A3004939

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 at 0335 hours

LOCATION: Goddard College, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Pending

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a possible break-in at Goddard College in East Montpelier. Subsequent investigation indicated that at least two suspects drove to the college in a U-Haul truck, entered a maintenance building, and stole approximately $10,000 worth of tools before leaving. Photos and a video of the suspects are attached. Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects should contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin State Police Barracks.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE:

COURT:

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

