RE: Berlin Barracks/ Burglary; UPDATE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 23A3004939

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                     

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 at 0335 hours

LOCATION: Goddard College, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Olaf Hedding              

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: UPDATE

An investigation into the burglary at Goddard College that occurred on 09/03/2023 led to the arrest of Olaf Hedding Sr. Due to other charges, Hedding is currently in the Department of Corrections’ Custody. He was issued a citation on 09/22/23 for the offense of Burglary.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/05/2023

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility (other charges)

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

From: Lambert, David W
Sent: Thursday, September 7, 2023 9:29 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Middlesex Superv <DPS.VSPMiddlesexSuperv@vermont.gov>
Subject: Berlin Barracks/ Burglary; Help to Identify

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 23A3004939

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 at 0335 hours

LOCATION: Goddard College, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Pending                       

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a possible break-in at Goddard College in East Montpelier. Subsequent investigation indicated that at least two suspects drove to the college in a U-Haul truck, entered a maintenance building, and stole approximately $10,000 worth of tools before leaving. Photos and a video of the suspects are attached. Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects should contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin State Police Barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE:

COURT:

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

