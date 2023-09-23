RE: Berlin Barracks/ Burglary; UPDATE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004939
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 at 0335 hours
LOCATION: Goddard College, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Olaf Hedding
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: UPDATE
An investigation into the burglary at Goddard College that occurred on 09/03/2023 led to the arrest of Olaf Hedding Sr. Due to other charges, Hedding is currently in the Department of Corrections’ Custody. He was issued a citation on 09/22/23 for the offense of Burglary.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/05/2023
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility (other charges)
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191
From: Lambert, David W
Sent: Thursday, September 7, 2023 9:29 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Middlesex Superv <DPS.VSPMiddlesexSuperv@vermont.gov>
Subject: Berlin Barracks/ Burglary; Help to Identify
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004939
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 at 0335 hours
LOCATION: Goddard College, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Pending
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a possible break-in at Goddard College in East Montpelier. Subsequent investigation indicated that at least two suspects drove to the college in a U-Haul truck, entered a maintenance building, and stole approximately $10,000 worth of tools before leaving. Photos and a video of the suspects are attached. Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects should contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin State Police Barracks.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE:
COURT:
LODGED LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191