THE ARRINGTON ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY AT THE POINTE ANNOUNCES A FRIENDS AND FAMILY NO SECURITY DEPOSIT MOVE-IN SPECIAL
Friends and Families of The Arrington Assisted Living Residents are Encouraged to Visit and Take a Tour to Experience the Endless Fun, Safety, Security, and Compassionate Care Provided to Its Residents Since 1998
Most of our referrals come from friends and family members who regularly visit and experience The Arrington’s abundance of compassionate care, cleanliness, and amenities.”COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DOUGLAS USA LLC – CONSULTANCY (DOUGLAS USA) announces that The Arrington assisted living facility at The Pointe Retirement Community in historic Columbus, Mississippi, is offering friends and family of residents a no security deposit Fall move-in discount of $450. Friends and families of The Arrington assisted living residents are encouraged to visit and take a tour to experience the endless fun, safety, security, and compassionate care provided to its residents since 1998.
— Summer Owens, Director and Office Manager of The Arrington Assisted Living
“Most of our referrals come from friends and family members who regularly visit and experience The Arrington’s abundance of compassionate care, cleanliness, and amenities,” says Summer Owens, director and business office manager of The Arrington. “The Arrington is where our residents live life and live it well among new and old friends.”
The Pointe Retirement Community, formerly called Plantation Pointe, has been a client of DOUGLAS USA for more than 17 years. “DOUGLAS USA has proven an invaluable tool to my administration of The Pointe Retirement Community,” says Ken Phillips, administrator of The Pointe. “Doug and Marion were incredibly responsive and valuable to our brand, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak. They understand how to communicate our value and purpose succinctly. We wouldn’t have as competitive a product without their strategic guidance and healthcare marketing experience.”
DOUGLAS USA provides The Pointe and its skilled nursing, Alzheimer’s care, memory loss, assisted living, and senior living business entities with advertising, crisis management, nurse recruitment, original radio, television, and print ads, websites, news releases, logos, promotional handouts, maps, floor plans, scripting, technical support, computer troubleshooting, and imaging services.
