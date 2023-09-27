Canvass AI Unveils New Software Release Elevating Enterprise Integration and Decision Excellence

From food processing to steel production, the Canvass AI Solution Optimizer analyzes multiple prediction models to identify optimal values that help customers improve their manufacturing processes.

Maximize Enterprise Value: Integration with AVEVA Data Hub, Microsoft Sustainability Manager, Solution Optimizer Drive Operational Decision-Making Excellence

In today's business arena, success demands more than just solutions, it requires the unwavering strength of enterprise-grade capabilities.” — Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial AI software leader Canvass AI has unveiled a new release, empowering industrial customers with the speed and scale for deploying AI solutions. This latest software release accelerates the deployment of AI solutions, enabling industrial enterprises to swiftly and seamlessly scale their operations for data-driven decision-making. Notable highlights include seamless integration with AVEVA Data Hub, robust ESG (Sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance through Microsoft Sustainability Manager (MSM) and the highly anticipated launch of Solution Optimizer.

AVEVA Data Hub Integration

The Canvass AI suite of solutions’ integration with AVEVA Data Hub improves performance, scalability and network security as well as giving customers:

• Control – Using AVEVA’s “Community” capability customers gain more control over how their data is shared.

• Convenience – The integration not only facilitates swift access to data from AVEVA Data Hub but also ensures fast data transfer back and forth. This unparalleled speed empowers customers to swiftly extract, analyze, and leverage data for rapid problem-solving and decision-making.

Microsoft Sustainability Manager Integration to Ease Scope 1, Scope 2 Emissions Reporting

The most difficult part of the ESG reporting process is collecting and auditing the data. Reporting is often mistrusted because there are many competing standards for collection, and data can be manipulated. This innovative offering empowers ESG stakeholders with valuable data insights, decision-making support, and real-time process data analysis within the MSM framework. Key benefits include:

• Customers gain a competitive advantage, saving the manual work and costs associated with regulatory compliance.

• Complete and up-to-date reports with direct connection to live, time series production data, and automated data connections and calculations for efficient reporting, including the ability to calculate and report CO2 equivalents in real-time.

• Emissions prediction for sustainability strategy and planning

• Monitoring of water consumption and waste management impacts

Canvass AI Solution Optimizer

The new Solution Optimizer goes a step beyond prediction to optimization by analyzing multiple prediction models to identify optimal values that can help a customer improve their business.

• Manufacturers can reduce the costs associated with equipment maintenance, increase yields from a production line and raise the quality of a produced product.

• Some examples include predicting possible amounts of natural gas input to a boiler to optimize usage to hit a desired level of steam output (from the boilers); optimizing production processes to manage the level of moisture in pasta; optimizing the amount of a certain chemical used in water treatment filters; or the speed at which a paper production line runs.

Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI said, “In today's business arena, success demands more than just solutions, it requires the unwavering strength of enterprise-grade capabilities. Our latest release, in collaboration with partners like AVEVA and Microsoft, embodies that strength. It's not just about meeting needs, it's about scaling, thriving, and leading. It's the fuel that propels organizations toward data-driven excellence and keeps them ahead in a relentless market."

Rónán de Hooge, EVP, Industrial Platform, AVEVA said, “We’re delighted to be supporting new ways of working to collaborate and share real-time data in the cloud. Many customers of the Canvass AI software use AVEVA Data Hub to aggregate, visualize, and share their industrial data with stakeholders, applications, and tools in a connected industrial ecosystem. Our solution connects two or more trusted business partners and allows them to securely share their operations data in a bidirectional way across tenants without the need for programming.”

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts industrial companies in control of their data, to make timely decisions, and achieve faster and sustainable outcomes. Some of the largest companies in the world use Canvass AI to empower their production teams for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, Canvass AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing.

New Canvass AI Software