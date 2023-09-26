The CEO Views Recognizes Loren Data Corp. as one of the Most Influential Companies of 2023

Loren Data Most Influential 2023 Loren Data Powered by Innovation

FARMINGTON, MI, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO Views has identified Loren Data Corp., a leading B2B eCommerce company focused on innovative EDI Network Solutions, as one of the Most Influential Companies of the year 2023.

Loren Data and its CEO, Todd Gould were awarded the honor and featured in the most recent annual listing that showcases businesses at the forefront of their respective industries. The publication interviewed Mr. Gould and discussed several aspects of the company, from its origin to its current mission and plans for the future.

Loren Data has been a leader in EDI communications, allowing businesses to exchange critical supply chain information with reliability, simplicity, and integrity.

“It’s a great honor to announce Loren Data as one of the Most Influential Companies of the year 2023,” said Ben Johnson, Managing Editor of The CEO Views.

The evolution of Loren Data and its backbone communications network, ECGrid®, stems from an innate innovative culture and true desire to improve the flow of commerce by accelerating supply chain processes. Loren Data’s history of continuous improvement enables the company to stay at the forefront of technology and features, establishing itself as a team of experts and trusted advisors to the industry and its customers. EDI might be an older IT technology, but it is the foundation of the very modern global supply chain.

“We’re proud of our influence on businesses seeking to improve their bottom line through the efficiencies that EDI offers and we’re grateful for all the partners and customers who rely on us for continuous innovation,” stated Mr. Gould, Founder of Loren Data Corp. “As a proven tool, EDI allows us to build faster and more reliable systems to deliver products and services, worldwide, along with providing all parties involved rich, contextual data for discovering inefficiencies, forecasting future demands, and fuelling AI analysis.”

About Loren Data Corp.: Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and secure transaction network company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.

About CEO Views: CIO Views is a business magazine that focuses mainly on emerging IT leaders, their professional journeys, and their views on current economic issues. Its goal is to be a leading source of information on innovative technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and AI. CIO Views is dedicated to promoting excellence in the world of business and technology.