American Friends of NATAL Gala Honors Dr. Itamar Barnea and Ofer Yardeni

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Friends of NATAL (AFNATAL) announces that Dr. Itamar Barnea and Ofer Yardeni will be the honorees for the organization’s upcoming gala on November 30, 2023 at 583 Park Avenue. The event will recognize the contributions Barnea and Yardeni have made in the fields of mental health and philanthropy. This year, the event will celebrate the “MILESTONES” of the 25th year anniversary of NATAL, the 50th year anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, and the 75th year anniversary of the founding of Israel.Dr. Itamar Barnea, NATAL's Chief psychologist and POW During Yom Kippur WarDr. Itamar Barnea is NATAL's Chief psychologist, a renowned clinical psychologist, and a certified supervisor in psychotherapy. With his doctorate from the University of Denver and further studies at the Jung Institutes in Zurich, Switzerland, and Israel, he has had a groundbreaking impact on trauma treatment. Dr. Barnea has a unique perspective on trauma, having been a POW in Syria during the Yom Kippur War while serving as a combat pilot. He previously headed the Psychology & Psychiatry Department in the Israeli Air Force and the Casualties Department in the IDF. Of special note is that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur war."Throughout my career, I have witnessed the universality of trauma and its consequences. While our work has primarily centered in Israel, we are now expanding to the United States, to reach a wider audience in need. It's both humbling and exhilarating to be part of this time with NATAL, as we strive to bring innovative therapeutic solutions to help those suffering from trauma. This honor is not just a recognition for me, but a testament to the collective efforts to address the life-altering impacts of trauma globally," said Dr. Barnea.Ofer Yardeni, Chairman and CEO of Stonehenge NYC and PhilanthropistOfer Yardeni is the Chairman and CEO of Stonehenge NYC, a premier real estate company based in New York. Under his leadership, Stonehenge NYC, along with its investment partners, owns and manages a portfolio in Manhattan valued at over $2.5 billion. A native of Israel and a graduate of Tel Aviv University, Mr. Yardeni has been an influential figure in the New York real estate market, acquiring over $5 billion of real estate transactions in the city."It's an immense honor to support and celebrate AFNATAL's invaluable work, which has been instrumental in improving the lives of hundreds of thousands of trauma survivors. As we commemorate NATAL's 25 years of impactful service, I'm excited to see how the organization will continue to evolve and pioneer new ways to uplift communities and individuals affected by trauma," stated Mr. Yardeni.The upcoming gala will celebrate Dr. Barnea's remarkable contributions to the field of mental health, particularly trauma treatment, with the prestigious 2023 Humanitarian Award. He will also serve as the keynote speaker of the event. For his exceptional philanthropic endeavors and leadership in the New York real estate market, Ofer Yardeni will be honored with the 2023 Impact Award. Both honorees promise to inspire and highlight the organization's mission of providing support and assistance to those affected by trauma, both in Israel and the United States.For more information on AFNATAL please visit, afnatal.org , and for tickets and sponsorship opportunities at the 2023 Gala, please email gala@afnatal.org.About NATAL and American Friends of NATALNATAL is a leading organization in Israel, providing comprehensive support services to those affected by trauma, including a 24/7 telephone helpline. American Friends of NATAL’s mission is to strengthen NATAL's critical initiatives, providing vital assistance and know-how to over 450,000 Israelis suffering from trauma primarily due to terrorism and war. AFN actively supports collaborative efforts with US organizations, bringing NATAL's proven methodologies to aid Americans grappling with trauma and PTSD.

