COMMUNITY FOUNDATION for PALM BEACH and MARTIN COUNTIES and NONPROFITS FIRST® HOST “MEET THE FUNDERS” EVENT
Event Will Help Nonprofit Organizations Expand Their Fundraising Knowledge
This event is part of our commitment to building the knowledge base of our nonprofit partner community and providing our colleagues with quality opportunities to learn and grow.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties and Nonprofits First® are co-hosting a “Meet the Funders” event featuring an expert panel and audience Q&A at the Center for Philanthropy (700 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach). The event, which is free and open to the nonprofit community, will take place on Thursday, October 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging civic and social issues. Nonprofits First empowers nonprofit causes to achieve their missions with exceptional performance and results.
The “Meet the Funders” panel is part of the Community Foundation’s commitment to offer regular trainings and workshops that will provide nonprofits with the resources they need to expand their impact. The October 12th program will specifically offer attending nonprofits the opportunity to hear directly from a variety of grantmakers who will explain what their priorities are, how their processes work, and what could set a nonprofit up for success during the application process.
The panel of experts will be moderated by Vicki Pugh, Founder of Advancement Experts, and include:
- Julie Fisher Cummings, MSSW, Immediate Past Chair, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, and Co-Founder and Chairman, Lovelight Foundation
- Taruna Malhotra, Deputy Director, Palm Beach County Department of Community Services
- Lisa LaFrance, President, Impact the Palm Beaches
- Juliet Murphy Roulhac, J.D., Director, Broward-SW External Affairs & Corporate Philanthropy, Florida Power & Light Company
- Fiorella Smyth, Senior Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, Florida Blue
“This event is part of our commitment to building the knowledge base of our nonprofit partner community and providing our colleagues with quality opportunities to learn and grow,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “We are here as a resource to our nonprofit partners and are thrilled to offer such an event in conjunction with Nonprofits First. Our goal is for the attending nonprofits to better understand how funders operate, including corporations, government entities, family, individual or community foundations.”
The event is free to attend for members of the nonprofit community. Space is limited. Light bites and networking included. Please register in advance at https://members.nonprofitsfirst.org/events/Details/meet-the-funder-panel-moderated-w-q-a-964336?sourceTypeId=Website.
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
