FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 21, 2023

Federal Government Approves Governor Parson’s Request For Major Disaster Declaration

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that President Joe Biden has approved his request for a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofit agencies in 33 counties in response to multiple severe weather systems that impacted Missouri from July 29 – August 14. Continue reading the news release for Governor Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail katy.linnenbrink@sema.dps.mo.gov