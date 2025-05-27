FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 27, 2025

Higginsville Cemetery Representative named Missouri State Team Member of the Month for actions to prevent a suicide Jennifer Rehmsmeyer sprang into action when she took phone call from distraught veteran

Jennifer Rehmsmeyer, of the Missouri Veterans Commission, has been selected as the State of Missouri Team Member of the Month for May 2025 for her quick thinking, compassion and dedication to Missouri’s veterans, which may have saved the life of a distraught veteran.

A Cemetery Representative at the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery, Rehmsmeyer has worked for the Missouri Veterans Commission for 18 months.

On Dec. 4, 2024, Rehmsmeyer took a phone call at the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery. The caller asked if a person who took his own life would be eligible to be buried at the cemetery. He said he was calling a behalf of a friend, but it soon became obvious that he was the one who was troubled. Rehmsmeyer prolonged the conversation and tried to get the veteran to call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. He shouted he was not interested and only wanted to be with his wife, who is buried in the Higginsville cemetery. Rehmsmeyer got his name by saying she could check to see if he was pre-certified for burial there. He gave his name, was told he was pre-certified; he then hung up the phone.

Rehmsmeyer quickly checked with the Cemetery Program Director to see if it was OK to call the person listed as his next of kin. She called 988 to report the crisis and another team member called the next of kin, who made it to the veteran’s residence within 20 minutes and was able to intervene and calm the veteran.

In a situation for which there was no training, and with a veteran’s life on the line, Rehmsmeyer demonstrated the compassion and selflessness for which she is known, and likely helped save a man’s life.

“Jennifer Rehmsmeyer is a quick-thinking and caring individual who goes above and beyond in her work and was exactly the right person to pick up the phone when a veteran facing great difficulties called,” Department of Public Safety Director Mark James said. “Jennifer’s work is specialized, but her attitude and selflessness make her a model team member of all who work at the Missouri Veterans Commission.”

“When you answer the phone, you can never know what is going to happen, and Jennifer handled the tenuous situation with composure and grace” said Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Paul Kirchhoff. “Our team members make a difference in the lives of Missouri’s veterans every day, but it is not often that a life is saved. We are beyond proud to have Jennifer on our team, and thankful for her steadfast desire to help veterans and their families. ”

Rehmsmeyer was eligible for consideration as State Team Member of the Month for May because of her selection as Missouri Department of Public Safety Non-Sworn Team Member of the Month for April. There are more than 50,000 Missouri state government team members across the state.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov