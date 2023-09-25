Levels Nightclub Celebrates 11 Golden Years with An Ancient Egyptian Extravaganza on Wednesday 27th September
On Wednesday, September 27th Bangkok's premier nightclub, located on Sukhumvit Soi 11, is thrilled to announce its 11th-anniversary celebration, marking over a decade at the pinnacle of the city's vibrant nightlife scene.
A Decade and a Year of Nightlife Supremacy
Levels is elated to extend an invitation to its cherished patrons, longtime supporters, and anyone looking for an unforgettable night as they celebrate 11 magnificent years of being the peak of Bangkok nightlife. It's not just about marking another year for LEVELS but celebrating the ever-evolving and innovative spirit that has made the club legendary.
In a city where nightclubs come and go, often fading into obscurity, LEVELS has remained steadfast. This is no small feat in Bangkok's competitive nightlife scene. Their longevity is a testament to their commitment to excellence, the fantastic experiences they offer, and the unwavering support from their dedicated guests.
Step into the Land of the Pharaohs.
For this milestone, the club decided to do something uniquely grand, and what could be more regal than the mystique of ancient Egypt? This year, as the neon lights of Sukhumvit blend with the shimmering sands of the Nile, Levels is inviting guests to a party fit for the Pharaohs!
The night will include amazing performances and attractive dancers in Egyptian attire. Participants are also invited to dress in Egyptian-inspired attire, adding to the evening's charm.
Exclusive Preview
While the grand doors of our Egyptian palace swing open to the public at 10 p.m., there will be an exclusive hour for a select few. From 9 PM to 10 PM, it's 'Invite Only.'
For further information and to contact the club, please visit the website.
