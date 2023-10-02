Thai Group Holdings wins top honours for customer-centric products and services

Thai Group Holdings won the title for Best Financial Products and Service Provider, Thailand 2023 for its widely popular products and seamless services Thai Group Holdings has been awarded "Best Financial Products and Service Provider Thailand 2023" Thai Group Holdings PA One Personal Accident Insurance Thai Group Holdings Customer Care SE Life Service Line Thai Group's Group Insurance Information For Expats-My Port & E Card

You are going to witness some revolutionary customer experiences when we further improve our customer-centric product and service approach.” — Chotiphat Bijananda, Chairman of the Executive Board of Thai Group Holdings

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thailand-based holding company, Thai Group Holdings Public Company Limited has been declared as the winner of the title ‘Best Financial Products and Service Provider Thailand 2023’ at International Business Magazine Awards 2023. The winner was declared on the basis of the company’s committed service towards multi-line insurance, innovative tech-based insurance services, and an impressive 25 million policyholders’ list across Thailand.

Thai Group Holdings’ main business is holding shares in other companies, and investing in companies that operate life and general insurance businesses and other sectors with stable and sustainable growth. With more than 2,000 employees, Thai Group Holdings has served more than 28 million insurance policies. In 2022, the company reported a total revenue of Baht 33,625 Million with a net profit of Baht 1,484 Million a total assets of over Baht 80,000 Million. With a major focus on insurance and financial services, its subsidiaries offer life insurance, and non-life insurance, including fire, marine, motor, and miscellaneous insurance, as well as reinsurance. Its financial services include leasing and corporate lending.

With a heightened realization of the importance of financial planning among the common masses of Thailand. Thai Group Holdings has introduced its “Financial Wellness Solution” through its subsidiaries. The solution will not only propose a financial well-plan along with an investment scheme but also a health and wellness solution which is suitable for a variance of customer’s age and needs. The products will be able to serve to needs of customers with respect to the return on the investment, coverage of life insurance, and health protection.

The Holding company has witnessed the rising popularity of products that provide additional healthcare and critical illness insurance. The company has also been enjoying huge demand for its pension plan life insurance products.

After the announcement of the winners list, Madhusmitha Patil, the Chief Editor of International Business Magazine said, “The company heavily relies on information about the customers from its sales team and data analytics for the design of several new innovative products. Thai Group Holdings has embraced an entirely new business model using digital formats that enable deep understanding in customer care, seamless cost-effectiveness, and an integrated pool of services.”

Chotiphat Bijananda, Chairman of the Executive Board of Thai Group Holdings said, “We are glad to receive this recognition from such a reputed Awards panel. This further inspires our team to seek a product that best serves customers. In the coming years, you are going to witness some revolutionary customer experiences when we further improve our customer-centric product and service approach.”

About Thai Group Holdings

Thai Group Holdings Public Company Limited (TGH), a Thailand-based holding company and one of the main financial subsidiaries of TCC Group (Thai Chareon Corporation Group), operates in the insurance and finance industries. Their core business is holding shares in other companies and investing in the insurance and finance industries. They also provide insurance and financial services.

About International Business Magazine

