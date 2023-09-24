Andrew Maisner the creator and CEO of TV PRO GEAR is a Trailblazing Success in Broadcasting Technology

Andrew Maisner holding the award by NAB, after winning “Product of the year” 2022 NAB award to the best innovation of the year The nominee for “Product of the year 2023” by NAB was The Solar Van Andrew Maisner accepting the award “Best of Show” from Sound and Video Contractor magazine 2023

I built my first Flypack™ in 1978 in my garage. In reality, ignorance was my ally. Had I realized how little I knew,﻿I wouldn't have attempted to do what I did.” — -Andrew Maisner

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , September 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Maisner, the visionary founder and CEO of TV PRO GEAR, was nominated the prestigious "Product of the Year" award for the second consecutive time at the NAB Show which was won the previous year 2022 by the Digital Cinema FlyPack. This achievement underscores his exceptional contributions to the world of video broadcasting and streaming technology by innovating time after time. Attached to this nomination 2023, He won “Best of Show” 2023 by the Sound and Video Contractor magazine.Since 1970, Andrew Maisner has been a trailblazer in the field of invention. He is the original mind behind groundbreaking creations like the fly pack and the video system van. Recently, he received accolades at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) convention in Las Vegas, recognizing his latest advancements in video broadcasting and streaming technology.TV PRO GEAR, comprised of three dynamic business units - systems integration, video production, and post-production - caters to clients worldwide. The company specializes in designing, engineering, and constructing television stations, video production facilities, OB trucks, and Flypaks™. TVPG also excels in filming a diverse array of live and prerecorded events, concerts, sports, esports, corporate functions to name some.In 2023, TV Pro Gear's solar-powered video van cause remarks to be consider for the coveted "Best of Show" award at NAB. This innovation serves as a versatile ENG Van, a mobile studio for live-shots, and a multi-camera video production truck for covering live events. Notable features include a 70-inch monitor for talent, a teleprompter with a 4K robotic camera, and a return video monitor for seamless interviews. This cutting-edge van boasts cost-effectiveness, operational efficiency, and resilience in adverse weather conditions.Furthermore, TV Pro Gear's Digital Cinema Flypak™, introduced at the 2022 NAB Show, integrates the latest 4K/8K cameras for live event recording and streaming. This innovation caters to directors and directors of photography seeking the digital cinema effect. This invention propelled TV Pro Gear to win “Best of the show”2022.TV Pro Gear's dedication to excellence is further evident in its meticulous attention to audio quality, recording capabilities, and real-time monitoring. The company employs a range of advanced technologies, including MultiDyne Silverback 4K/UHD fiber camera backs, an 8K ATEM Constellation switcher, and a NewBlue Fusion 4K title/graphics generator.Moreover, TV Pro Gear's commitment to sustainability is demonstrated in its solar-powered news van. By utilizing bonded cellular technology and solar cells, these vans eliminate the need for satellite uplinks or microwave transmitters. This green approach not only reduces environmental impact but also enhances cost-effectiveness and efficiency. Andrew Maisner's vision and constant innovative spirit have catapult TV PRO GEAR to the forefront of the broadcasting technology industry. With a string of accolades and groundbreaking inventions, Maisner's contributions continue to successfully shape the future of video broadcasting and streaming technology.The two "Best of Show" distinction at NAB Show consecutively, are a testament to TV PRO GEAR's strong commitment to innovation and excellence. These awards celebrate the outstanding products and solutions showcased at the NAB Show, recognizing the very best of each year's convention.

