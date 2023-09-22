Submit Release
Manic Panic® Sets the Standard for Vibrant Hair with Launch of Revolutionary Vivid Hair Color Conditioner Love Color™

Love Color color depositing conditioner by Manic Panic

Manic Panic® Love Color™ Collection

Introducing Manic Panic’s Love Color: An Innovative Color Depositing Conditioner

For decades, Manic Panic® has been rocking the beauty and glam sector with innovative products and we are so excited to continue that reign with the launch of Love Color™”
— Tish Bellomo, Co-Founder of Manic Panic
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manic Panic®, the iconic brand synonymous with creative hair color, proudly presents: "Love Color™," a revolutionary color depositing conditioner that aims to redefine the way consumers embrace hair color.

"Love Color™" is more than just a hair product; it's a declaration of love for vibrant hair and a commitment to nurturing each strand. Unlike traditional hair color products, "Love Color™" seamlessly combines vivid color with nourishing care. Manic Panic’s unique formula revitalizes existing color and enhances color retention keeping hair vibrant and loved, day after day.

With 8 vibrant shades to choose from, "Love Color™" promotes expression of unique style while maintaining vibrant and healthy locks. This is great for extending the life of current hair color shades or initiating a new hair color love affair, "Love Color™" delivers without the use of harsh chemicals or damaging effects.

Aligned with Manic Panic's ethical values, "Love Color™" proudly upholds cruelty-free and vegan standards, ensuring no harm to animals in its creation.

"For decades, Manic Panic® has been rocking the beauty and glam sector with innovative products and we are so excited to continue that reign with the launch of Love Color™, a product that is not only vegan and cruelty-free, but also leaves hair looking and feeling refreshed, vibrant, and in great condition," said Tish Bellomo, Co-Founder of Manic Panic®. "This product is perfect for those who want to extend the life of their color, or for those who want to experiment with a new shade without the commitment of dyeing their hair.“Live fast, love hard, and dye your hair!” said Snooky Bellomo, Co-founder of Manic Panic®

As a brand steeped in a rich legacy of creative hair color, Manic Panic continues to innovate, inspiring a community dedicated to creative self-expression.

"Love Color™" Color Depositing Conditioner from Manic Panic is now available on the official Manic Panic® website and through select retailers. Join Manic Panic® in celebrating vibrant, nurtured hair.

About Manic Panic®
Tish & Snooky’s® MANIC PANIC® NYC began on 7/7/77, when two native N.Y.C. sisters, Tish and Snooky, added some extra ambition to their rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. The sisters had recently been backup singers in the original Blondie line-up when they opened America’s very first punk boutique on N.Y.C.’s infamous St. Mark’s Place. Through passion, fun, and persistence, the sisters developed Manic Panic® into the most popular, respected, and successful brand in fashion hair coloring and glam cosmetics. MANIC PANIC® prides itself on being cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. http://www.manicpanic.com

About Vibrancy Agency
An illuminated approach to creating resonant branding. Vibrancy Agency, a black-owned women-led Public Relations & Marketing firm, illuminates the energy and life of Fashion, Beauty, Curve, Multicultural, and Socially-Conscious brands. https://www.vibrancyagency.com

Delia Douglas
Vibrancy Agency
+1 424-272-0442
email us here

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Retail


