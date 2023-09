Manic Panic® Sets the Standard for Vibrant Hair with Launch of Revolutionary Vivid Hair Color Conditioner Love Color™

Manic Panic® Love Color™ Collection

Introducing Manic Panic’s Love Color: An Innovative Color Depositing Conditioner

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manic Panic , the iconic brand synonymous with creative hair color, proudly presents: "Love Color™," a revolutionary color depositing conditioner that aims to redefine the way consumers embrace hair color."Love Color™" is more than just a hair product; it's a declaration of love for vibrant hair and a commitment to nurturing each strand. Unlike traditional hair color products, "Love Color™" seamlessly combines vivid color with nourishing care. Manic Panic’s unique formula revitalizes existing color and enhances color retention keeping hair vibrant and loved, day after day.With 8 vibrant shades to choose from, "Love Color™" promotes expression of unique style while maintaining vibrant and healthy locks. This is great for extending the life of current hair color shades or initiating a new hair color love affair, "Love Color™" delivers without the use of harsh chemicals or damaging effects.Aligned with Manic Panic's ethical values, "Love Color™" proudly upholds cruelty-free and vegan standards, ensuring no harm to animals in its creation."For decades, Manic Panichas been rocking the beauty and glam sector with innovative products and we are so excited to continue that reign with the launch of Love Color™, a product that is not only vegan and cruelty-free, but also leaves hair looking and feeling refreshed, vibrant, and in great condition," said Tish Bellomo, Co-Founder of Manic Panic. "This product is perfect for those who want to extend the life of their color, or for those who want to experiment with a new shade without the commitment of dyeing their hair.“Live fast, love hard, and dye your hair!” said Snooky Bellomo, Co-founder of Manic PanicAs a brand steeped in a rich legacy of creative hair color, Manic Panic continues to innovate, inspiring a community dedicated to creative self-expression."Love Color™" Color Depositing Conditioner from Manic Panic is now available on the official Manic Panic website and through select retailers. Join Manic Panicin celebrating vibrant, nurtured hair.About Manic PanicTish & Snooky’sMANIC PANICNYC began on 7/7/77, when two native N.Y.C. sisters, Tish and Snooky, added some extra ambition to their rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. The sisters had recently been backup singers in the original Blondie line-up when they opened America’s very first punk boutique on N.Y.C.’s infamous St. Mark’s Place. Through passion, fun, and persistence, the sisters developed Manic Panicinto the most popular, respected, and successful brand in fashion hair coloring and glam cosmetics. MANIC PANICprides itself on being cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. http://www.manicpanic.com About Vibrancy AgencyAn illuminated approach to creating resonant branding. Vibrancy Agency, a black-owned women-led Public Relations & Marketing firm, illuminates the energy and life of Fashion, Beauty, Curve, Multicultural, and Socially-Conscious brands. https://www.vibrancyagency.com