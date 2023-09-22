Belal Hamideh Prepared to Help Victims of 18-Wheeler Accidents
Attorney Belal Hamideh represents victims of these potentially very dangerous accidents.LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belal Hamideh, a Long Beach personal injury lawyer, is ready to help those who have been injured in accidents involving 18-wheelers or "big rigs." Recent studies from the National Safety Council highlight just how dangerous these accidents can be, especially for victims who were not in the 18-wheeler.
According to the NSC, "a total of 5,788 people died in large-truck crashes in 2021." Of that number, "the majority of deaths in large-truck crashes are occupants of other vehicles (72%), followed by truck occupants (17%), and non-occupants, primarily pedestrians and bicyclists (11%).
From these numbers, 83% of those who died in a truck accident were not in the truck itself.
Belal Hamideh has represented many who were injured in vehicular accidents. These include victims of car accidents, bicycle accidents, motorcycle accidents, and others.
In these cases, Belal Hamideh investigates the case and finds who was liable for the accident. In cases involving 18-wheelers, liable parties can include the truck driver, those who hired the truck driver, those who provided parts and service for the truck, those who manufactured the truck, those who loaded cargo into it, and others.
"Accidents involving 18-wheelers can be some of the most devastating. These trucks are so massive, so much bigger than cars, that when they strike at any speed, let alone high ones, the risk of injury is high. Even the most conscientious, safest driver can only do so much to avoid a big rig. Too often, insurance companies, the owners of big rigs, and others may try to get accident victims to accept less compensation than their case is worth, less than they are entitled to. My team and I are ready to help any and all who have been injured in one of these accidents to receive the compensation that they deserve," said Belal Hamideh.
In addition to serving as an 18-wheeler accident attorney, Belal Hamideh has also been rated as an "Excellent" Featured Workers Compensation Attorney by Avvo. Rated five stars on both Google and Yelp, Belal and his team are currently providing free case evaluations.
For more information about how an 18-wheeler accident lawyer can help, what a truck accident attorney in Long Beach can do, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh PC at (844) 245-2995.
