"Steven Nicolle's Behind-the-Bar Journey in 'How I Took a Bartender Course and Traveled for 17 Years'"
Steven Nicolle pens his experience being a bartender for most of his life.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From bartending in discotheques and nightclubs to cruise ships, Steven Nicolle has experienced the ups and downs of the exciting and gritty bartending profession. Nicolle, whose life reads like a thrilling adventure tale, has had more eventful days than the average person, as detailed in his memoir, "How I Took a Bartender Course and Traveled for Seventeen Years."
However, Nicolle's autobiography primarily serves as a testament to the value of being true to oneself. It is about being willing to try new things and rejecting the notion of accepting anything as the norm. Whether confronted with the fear of unemployment or the promise of a new beginning in a foreign land, Nicolle approaches each challenge with unwavering optimism and unbreakable determination.
"How I Took a Bartender Course and Traveled for Seventeen Years" is the perfect book for those in search of inspiration. After reading Nicolle's story, readers will feel empowered and ready to tackle the next challenge that life throws at them. It goes beyond being a story of individual success; it offers a glimpse into the thriving and vital hospitality industry, from luxurious resorts to world cruising, providing a comprehensive view of the diverse experiences Nicolle encountered throughout his journey.
Nicolle's experiences shed light on the ups and downs of a career in the service industry, from the long hours and demanding customers to the potential for personal growth and cross-cultural understanding.
To learn more about his life in the service industry, you can purchase the book from leading digital bookstores such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
